Homeowners impacted by Moon Township landslide hire an attorney

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Five homeowners impacted by a landslide in Moon Township have hired a lawyer to help them determine who is responsible for repairs.

There are two landslides in Moon: one along Purdy Road and a second along Beaver Grade Road.

The township told two homeowners they should relocate because the soil is still shifting.

At a meeting Wednesday night, homeowners sought answers. One of their big questions is who will pay for repairs?

“Just to fix two properties - mine and my neighbor’s - it would be like half a million dollars. So how are we going to do this and who can help us,” said Ranjith Kundarpu.

An attorney who is now representing the homeowners told township leaders that it is important to get this resolved quickly.

“Time is of the essence. Here we heard today that the slide is still moving,” said attorney Michael Santicola.

Beaver Grade Road is closed due to the landslide.

There is no homeowner’s insurance coverage for landslides. Two Pennsylvania representatives are working on a bill that would give homeowners across the state a solution.

