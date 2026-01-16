Homestead Borough Council appoints new police chief following 2-year gap

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Homestead Police Department has a new police chief.

Homestead Borough Council unanimously appointed Sgt. Jeffrey Luptak as chief of police on Thursday, according to Councilperson Henry White.

Luptak, who has more than 15 years with Homestead police, has served as acting chief since April 2025.

The department did not have an official police chief for two years, until now, White says.

