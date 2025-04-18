Homestead fire chief voted out after fight at local high school

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A fight at Steel Valley High School has cost a former fire chief his position.

The altercation in February appears to show Former Homestead Fire Chief Timothy Eads fighting with security.

What led up to that fight is still unclear.

What is clear is Eads is no longer fire chief after the department voted him out of the position Wednesday night.

“We were made aware that the current fire chief was voted out last night and there was a new member voted in as fire chief,” said Samuel Dalfonso, who is the Homestead Borough Solicitor.

Eads, who is also a Munhall council member, works as a Homestead Borough Code Enforcement Officer and Emergency Management Coordinator. He says he still plans to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter.

“We’ve experienced no interruptions as far as our interactions with the fire department,” said Dalfonso. “We still get our same reports, we get our same calls, we still get the same kinds of questions that go back and forth with our fire department.”

Eads is charged with disorderly conduct in connection with that fight at Steel Valley High School. He says that in that moment, he was acting as a parent and not as a public official.

Allegheny County police are investigating and Eads has a preliminary hearing set for next week.

Channel 11 also reached out to Steel Valley’s Superintendent to find out if the security guard is still employed with the district. We have not heard back at this time.

