Homestead house damaged by fire

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A house in Homestead was damaged by fire on Friday evening.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 900 block of West Street at 4:44 p.m.

Firefighters said a portion of the kitchen’s ceiling was on fire when they arrived.

Flames were extinguished not long after crews arrived at the scene.

Homestead Fire Department Assistant Chief Greg Davis said the quick action was thanks to a new system they are implementing.

“Everybody has an assigned job before they get on scene,” Davis said. “Everyone followed their assignments correctly, and the incident went very smoothly.”

No injuries were reported.

