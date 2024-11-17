Young man dead after shooting Glassport, suspect detained in Clairton

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A young man was found dead after a shooting in Glassport on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the intersection of Monongahela Avenue and 6th Street at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday.

Initial reports made to police reported a shooting in the area.

Officers found a young man dead at the scene. They believe he was around 18 years old.

Witnesses told police the suspected shooter got on a PRT bus.

Clairton Police later took that suspect into custody.

Officers say the shooting happened after a fight involving the victim and two other males. One of those two allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before leaving the scene. Police did not specify the age of the two other people involved in the fight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

