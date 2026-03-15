‘Horseplay’ leaves a man seriously injured, another facing charges in Westmoreland County: officials

He put the victim in a chokehold, and when he let go, the victim fell to the ground unconscious, hitting his head on the pavement, the DA’s office says. — A man is seriously injured, and another is facing charges after an instance of “horseplay” went wrong, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says.

In a release, the DA’s office says Penn Township police were called to Church Street in Claridge on March 7 for an unresponsive man.

The victim and another man, Jake Stepansky, had reportedly been rough-housing when the victim hit his head.

Officers arrived to find a pool of blood on the asphalt in an alley behind a home.

Police say Stepansky appeared to be upset and was “throwing himself on the ground.”

A witness said Stepansky, the victim and neighbors had gathered for a bonfire earlier. Afterward, Stepansky and the victim were cleaning up, and the witness says the two began horseplaying, as was not unusual for them.

Stepansky then put the victim in a chokehold, and when he let go, the victim fell to the ground unconscious, hitting his head on the pavement, the DA’s office says.

Surveillance video reportedly showed that the victim never moved after his head hit the pavement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Thursday. The DA’s office says he remained sedated after suffering a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

Online court records show Stepansky, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and has been denied bail.

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