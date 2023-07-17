Hospital in Westmoreland County looking for workers during job fair on Monday

TORRANCE, Pa. — A hospital in Westmoreland County is looking for new employees.

The Department of Human Services is hosting a job fair for Torrance State Hospital on Monday.

The event will be held at the Chestnut Ridge Resort and Conference Center and run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Torrance State Hospital is a hospital that provides support for people with behavioral health problems.

Entry-level and senior positions will all be open. People who visit can apply and interview on-site.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group