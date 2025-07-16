House catches fire after being struck by lightning in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house caught fire after it was struck by lightning in Shaler Township.

Emergency crews were called to the home on East Gennessee Street around 1 p.m.

A man who lives there told Channel 11 that he went upstairs and tried to put the fire.

