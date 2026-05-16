Community reflects on how woman killed in crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge changed people’s lives

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An emotional evening at Smitty’s Place in McKeesport, Friday.

Family, friends and co-workers gathered to remember and honor Danielle Jackman.

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Jackman was killed on May 6. She’d been sitting in traffic on the ramp from Route 65 to the Ft Duquesne Bridge when witnesses say a car, driving erratically, crashed.

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Four other cars were damaged, including Jackman’s.

Dozens gathered at the bar. Jackman had worked there since it opened back in January. Many wore black and gold, a reflection of her love of Pittsburgh sports.

“We didn’t realize the reach that Danielle had,” her brother Kevin said. “The amount of people she touched through her career and personal life was more than most of us understood.”

She was a chef at Smitty’s and previously at Duke’s Rodi. She also served as a DUI counselor.

“She was my confidant in the family. Every time something went wrong, she was my phone call,” sister-in-law Nicole said.

David Faynor is one of the managers at Smitty’s. He’s known Danielle for 14 years.

“She was a caring spirit. She was loving. A great human being,” he said. “I strive now to be more and more patient like Dani would’ve been.”

The group lit candles and told stories. A jersey bearing her name now hangs in the bar.

“She made it a point to be part of everybody’s life as much as she possibly could be. Going forward, I’m hoping to emulate that,” brother Kevin said.

The vigil was followed by karaoke and a celebration of life.

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