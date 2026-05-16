INDIANA COUNTY — An emotional homecoming 82 years in the making for a US Army soldier killed in action during World War II.

Private First Class John Walko grew up in Commodore, Indiana County.

Remains of World War II soldier from Indiana County returned home over 80 years after his death John Walko (WPXI/WPXI)

He was drafted at 19 and died during the Battle of Aachen in Germany in 1944.

Walko’s family shared photos of the letter originally sent to his mother to notify her of his death. It

“His presence in the line was always an inspiration to his comrades; and they miss him deeply…Through me, his Company Commander, all men of his unit wish to extend their sympathy to you in your bereavement, and to assure you that his death was not without purpose, but made a real contribution to the final victory over the enemy.”

The Indiana County Department of Veteran Affairs said Walko was accounted for on July 16, 2025.

His remains were brought home Friday and a welcome home procession was held down Philadelphia Street.

A public visitation will be held on May 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and a funeral with full military honors will be held on May 20 at Christ Our Savior Church in Tanoma at 10 a.m.

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