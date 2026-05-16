Prantl’s Bakery responds to consumer alert stemming from rodent droppings

PITTSBURGH — A popular bakery in Pittsburgh is speaking out after health inspectors issued a consumer alert for the business.

In a report, the Allegheny County Health Department says inspectors found rodent droppings at Prantl’s in Shadyside, including on food contact surfaces.

The report notes “many repeat, high risk pest management violations” and claims rodent droppings are not being properly removed and areas are not being disinfected.

In addition to the pest issues, the report notes food debris accumulated throughout the facility and damage to the building’s exterior walls.

If the rodent droppings aren’t removed and the entire facility isn’t cleaned in 10 days, the bakery could be ordered closed.

In a statement on social media, Prantl’s owner Joe Cugliari said the area involved in the citation is an empty basement that’s no longer used for baking or storage.

He said the Shadyside location is mostly used as a retail store, with all baking and most custom cakes now done in Greensburg.

“We want to be clear: this issue has not affected the safety or quality of the products we bake and serve each day,” Cugliari said. “Our kitchen, display cases, and all customer-facing areas continue to meet or exceed health and sanitation standards.”

To address the rodent issue, Prantl’s is bringing in a licensed exterminator for monthly service and will work with the health department on additional recommendations.

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