House damaged by fire 2-alarm fire in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A house was damaged by fire in Castle Shannon.

Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 3200 block of Broadway Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews raised the fire to 2-alarms shortly after the call came in.

Investigators say no one was injured.

The flames appeared to have caused the most damage in the house’s garage.

