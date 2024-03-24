Local

House damaged by fire in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa — A house was damaged by fire in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Meadowbrook Road in Penn Township at 2:38 p.m. on Sunday.

When Channel 11 arrived on scene smoke was pouring out of the windows of the house’s top floor windows.

Investigators say no injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

