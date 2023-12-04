Local

House destroyed by fire in Westmoreland County

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

House destroyed by fire in Westmoreland County

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Westmoreland County Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Yukon Road in Sewickley Township at 7:15 p.m.

The house was reduced to a burned shell.

A car also appeared to have been damaged by the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

