House Speaker Mike Johnson’s chief of staff arrested for DUI after President Trump’s speech Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson’s chief of staff was arrested for drunk driving Tuesday night after crashing into a police vehicle following President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

NBC News reports that Hayden Hayes was arrested for driving under the influence and later released with a citation to appear in court.

A statement from the U.S. Capitol Police says Haynes backed into a parked vehicle around 11:40 p.m.

In a statement to NBC News, Johnson’s spokesperson said he’s standing by Haynes, who he’s known for more than a decade.

“The Speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his Chief of Staff for his entire tenure in Congress. Because of this and Hayden’s esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike, the Speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office,” the statement said in part.

