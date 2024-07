The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes are closed to traffic for system upgrades, PennDOT announced.

The HOV lanes will remain closed Monday, July 8, and are expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 9.

Additional details will be provided in advance of the reopening, according to PennDOT.

