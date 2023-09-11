HOV lanes on I-279, I-579 closed until further notice

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The HOV lanes on Interstate 279 and Interstate 579 in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh are closed until further notice.

Crews will be conducting inspections of the system along both routes, prompting the closures.

An estimated timeline on when the HOV lanes will reopen has not been released.

