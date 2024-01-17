How to keep yourself safe as Pittsburgh temperatures drop dangerously low

PITTSBURGH — Frigid temperatures and subzero windchills are taking hold across Pittsburgh and beyond.

Allegheny Health Network Doctor Brian Lamb spoke with Channel 11 about just how dangerous these conditions can be.

“If your body gets too cold, it just can’t work,” Lamb explained.

Lamb says the two biggest cold weather concerns are hypothermia and frostbite.

According to Lamb, frostbite will likely hit your fingers or nose first, turning them white and possibly even blue.

Warning signs for hypothermia include low heart rate, confusion, slurred speech, and uncontrolled shivering.

“This can happen when it gets this cold, we’re talking windchills in the negative degrees. It can happen within just a few minutes of being outside,” Lamb explained.

Lamb says the best way to protect yourself if you have to be outside is to bundle up, dress in layers, do not have any exposed skin, stay dry, and take breaks to head inside and warm up.

“Bundle up in layers. Your body is going to generate heat. You want to keep all that heat inside,” Lamb said.

The icy temperatures can also cause some concerns for drivers.

Tiffany Stanley, with AAA East Central, says the snowy, icy weather causes about half a million accidents per year nationwide and around 2,000 deaths.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Do not rush. Don’t speed. Snowy, icy conditions is not the time to speeding on the roads,” Stanley said.

Stanley says to check road conditions before heading out and give yourself plenty of following distance.

She also advises you to keep an emergency kit in your car with jumper cables, a flashlight, a first aid kit, nonperishable snacks, water, a blanket, gloves, a hat, and a scarf.

“That way if you do unfortunately get stranded, you’ll have what you need to hopefully get back on the road or sustain you until you get some help,” Stanley said.

The City of Pittsburgh will have six warming centers open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The locations are listed below:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404

