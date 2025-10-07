How Steelers fare after bye weeks under Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the entire AFC North suffer losses in week five, they now sit in first place coming out of their bye week. Under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers aim to build on their strong play following a bye week.

​Since 2007, the Steelers have recorded an outstanding 14-4 record following a bye week. Last season, they won a road thriller against the Washington Commanders. However, last season, their break came after eight games. This time, they got an early bye after their trip to Dublin, Ireland, in week four.

​This time, the Steelers will host their divisional foe, who is coming off a London trip in the Cleveland Browns. The Browns, who sit at 1-4, will also be starting their rookie quarterback, who made his first career start in London.

