Human Foosball Tournament in Market Square to benefit Pittsburgh students

PITTSBURGH — A Human Foosball Tournament will be held Thursday in Market Square.

Hosted by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and co-sponsored by the Allegheny Conference and PUMP, the event is free for spectators.

Approximately 100 participants from area organizations will take to the “table” to support youth programming for downtown students.

Twenty teams of five will compete inside an inflatable foosball table that’s approximately 45′ long x 20′ wide. Twelve matches will be played round-robin style each hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whoever scores the most points in the hour wins.

