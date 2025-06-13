Human skull found in Pitcairn was found inside house last owned by man who disappeared 20 years ago

PITCAIRN, Pa. — There is no caution tape on the doors, no evidence markers on the sidewalk and a construction crew is working.

But those who live on 7th Street in Pitcairn can’t help but think about what was found.

“I want to cleanse the area and call a priest! Seriously,” said neighbor Betty Rice.

Allegheny County Police said the homeowner found a skull inside, but according to County Property Records, the homeowner is Charles R. Beltz, who disappeared 20 years ago.

“Was there a crime? Was he just found? Were there any cult practices? I just think it’s weird,” said Rice.

According to State Police, Beltz disappeared on June 7th, 2005, after traveling to Elk County for a fishing trip. His wife filed a missing persons report, but he was never found.

Dennis Dirkmaat recently retired as the Director of the Applied Forensic Sciences Department at Mercyhurst University. For over 30 years he has worked to identify people based on bones.

“Fake vs real is instantaneously, once we take a look at it or see it. But the rest of it is measurements, the look, as I said in detail,” said Dirkmaat.

He said in most cases, bones can be identified.

“We have a forensic odontologist, and she got a skull that morning, and by that evening, has been able to compare and make a positive ID,” said Dirkmaat.

Allegheny County Police have not identified the skull found in Pitcairn as the construction on the home continues.

“I want justice for the victim... If there is a victim,” said Rice.

Channel 11 will continue to follow the investigation.

