Humane Animal Rescue pauses cat intake, adoption areas at North Side shelter due to case of disease

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has temporarily closed the feline intake and adoption areas at its North Side shelter due to a case of panleukopenia.

The closure, effective immediately, only impacts cat services at the North Side location. All other services, including those for dogs and other species, along with the Veterinary Medical Center and the East Side shelter, remain open to the public.

Panleukopenia is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that can severely affect cats. This precaution aims to prevent the potential spread of the virus among the shelter’s population and ensure the safety of all animals in their care.

“Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep animals safe,” the shelter said in its Facebook post.

