Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh celebrates 150 years with ‘Day of Giving’ campaign

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) is celebrating the 150th anniversary of service to animals in need and caring for over one million animals. In honor of the milestone, the shelter is launching a “Day of Giving” campaign on the 150th day of its 150th year with the goal of raising $150,000.

The Day of Giving will be held Wednesday, May 29.

HARP’s origins date back to 1874 with the founding of the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society and in 1909 with the founding of the Animal Rescue League. Initially, the humane society focused on the welfare of horses and livestock in Allegheny County. The rescue league focused on educating the public on the proper care of dogs, cats and horses.

In 1997, the rescue league furthered its mission by founding the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Verona, which focuses on rehabilitating and releasing injured or abandoned native wildlife. Over 40,000 animals have been cared for since its opening.

In 2017, WPHS and ARL merged to form Humane Animal Rescue and today, HARP has become one of Pennsylvania’s largest resource centers with its three campuses in the East Side, North Side and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

“Reaching 150 years is a testament to the enduring support of our community and the tireless efforts of our staff and volunteers,” said Dr. Ariella Samson, HARP’s executive director. “We are excited to celebrate this historic milestone and invite everyone to join us in making a difference on this special Day of Giving.”

The funds raised during the Day of Giving will support programs and services, including adoption services, medical care, rehabilitation and release, and pet supportive programs, which help pet owners address behavioral needs and get access to medical care.

HARP kicked off its 150th anniversary celebration with the “PAWSitively Pittsburgh: 150 Years of Humane Animal Rescue” at the Heinz History Center on May 19. Among the day’s highlights was the presentation of a special proclamation by City of Pittsburgh Councilman Bobby Wilson declaring Sunday, May 19 as “HARP 150 Day.”

Donations can be made online at humaneanimalrescue.org/dog, by phone at 412-345-7300, or in person.

