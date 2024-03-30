Man, his mother facing charges after attempted robbery at apartment complex in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A West View man and his mother are facing criminal charges in connection to an alleged assault and attempted robbery Wednesday night at the Pendleton at Cranberry Woods apartment complex on Pendleton Way in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

“It’s scary. This area feels pretty safe, usually, and hearing that is scary,” said Kinsey Bowser, who lives in that apartment complex.

“I was pretty shocked honestly because this is a really safe area,” added fellow resident Seth Krug. “Everyone I’ve met here is extremely nice and kind and I never would’ve imagined that happening.”

According to Cranberry Police, 21-year-old Jessie Mrofchak is accused of approaching a woman around 9:30 Wednesday night intending to rob her.

The police report states he “Attempted to steal her bag and dragged her across the ground resulting in injury.”

Inside the bag, according to investigators, was the woman’s laptop.

“I feel awful for her. That’s a horrible thing to hear,” said Krug.

“It’s concerning,” added resident Andy Mailander.

“We’ve been here for months and it seems like a safe area, but now you’ve got to lock your doors and watch yourself.”

After the alleged attack, police say Mrofchak ran to the Hampton Inn across the street where investigators say his mom was working.

Police paperwork states Mrofchak’s mother, Michelle Isaac, led him to an empty room on the fourth floor, where they were both found hiding when hotel management let police into the locked room.

Both were arrested.

“At least they caught them. I just can’t imagine what drives somebody to do that. I don’t know. It’s kind of sickening,” Krug said.

Mrofchak is being held in the Butler County Jail, unable to post $100,000 bail.

Channel 11 contacted Hampton Inn about Isaac’s employment status but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

