Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh celebrates 150th anniversary at Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is celebrating 150 years of helping animals.

HARP held its special celebration at the Heinz History Center with the “PAWSitevely Pittsburgh” program.

Visitors had the chance to meet multiple adoptable animals throughout the museum.

Staff members gave out information on HARP and its long history in the city and advice on how to best take care of pets.

City Council designated Sunday “HARP 150 Day” in the shelter’s honor.

At the end of the day, the recognition is not why the workers do it. They say they just want to help animals find better homes.

“It’s a way to show people that dogs and animals in shelters - there’s nothing wrong with them. There were just some issues that humans could not handle and that;s how they found their way there,” said HARP Therapy Coordinator Marsha Robbins.

HARP’s origins date back to 1874 when the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society was founded.

