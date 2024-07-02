Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to host vaccine clinic

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh will host a vaccine clinic on Monday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HARP’s East Side location, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh.

HARP will offer free DHPP canine and FVRCP feline vaccines, made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative Vaccinated and Loved, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners for family pets in need.

HARP will also provide free rabies vaccines for dogs and cats. Other vaccines will be available at a low cost.

The other vaccines offered will be: canines: Bordetella ($17), Leptospirosis ($23), Lyme ($25), Microchip ($17); felines: FELV Vaccine ($22) Microchip ($17).

No appointments are needed and walk-ins will be welcome beginning at 9 a.m. Those who arrive earlier are asked to remain in their vehicles. Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a non-retractable leash. Pet parents are encouraged to bring their pets’ vaccination records.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

In November 2023, Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved initiative reached its goal of distributing 2 million free pet vaccines for family pets and committed an additional 1 million vaccines to make pet families healthier.

Click here for more information about HARP’s vaccine distribution, or call 412-345-7300.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group