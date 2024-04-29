Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh offering discounted pet adoptions for vets

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and 84 Lumber will host a “Vets & Pets” program to celebrate those who have served in the armed forces.

All current military members and veterans are eligible for a 50% discount on the adoption fee of adult animals (6 months or older) throughout Military Appreciation Month in May.

“Research consistently demonstrates the profound benefits of pet ownership, particularly for our veterans,” said Dr. Ariella Samson, executive director for HARP. “Pets not only offer companionship, but also vital stress relief and a sense of purpose, qualities invaluable to those who have served our nation. ‘Vets & Pets’ is more than just a program; it’s a heartfelt initiative that honors our service members while providing loving homes to deserving animals. We’re proud to partner with 84 Lumber to honor those who’ve served our country.”

HARP will offer the discounted adoptions at its East Side (6926 Hamilton Avenue) or North Side (1101 Western Avenue) locations. Beginning May 1, adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given vaccinations appropriate for their age at the time of adoption, treated for parasites and given flea/tick protection.

