Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh offering free vaccines, microchips for dogs on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting a Canine Wellness Fair on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the East Side shelter on Hamilton Avenue from 9 a.m. until noon.

The rescue will offer free services for dogs, including vaccines, microchipping and a pet ID tag station.

Additionally, resources, including spay/neuter information, pet food distribution and equipment exchange, will be available.

Everyone is welcome, and dogs must remain on a leash.

The Wellness Fair is part of a national day of service connected to Humane World for Animals’ Animal Care Expo, which is bringing nearly 2,800 animal welfare professionals and volunteers from around the world to Pittsburgh, according to HARP.

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