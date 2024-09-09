Hundreds attend Westmoreland County golf outing that helps fun annual Shop with a Cop events

BOLIVAR, Pa. — Hundreds of golfers made their way to Westmoreland County on Monday for the annual Shop with a Cop Golf Outing.

State Police tell Channel 11 that 200 golfers signed up for the event — their biggest fundraiser for Shop with a Cop.

Shop with a Cop is an annual event where state troopers and other local police officers go to local Walmarts and get Christmas presents for children who were a victims of a crime or other unfortunate circumstances.

Troopers say this golf outing helps raise nearly $40,000 — almost half of the organization’s $100,000 budget.

“So, last year we took almost 600 children shopping, which is a big endeavor. We hit six different Walmarts during the course of the Christmas season,” said Trooper Steve Limani. “It’s just a great opportunity for the police officers in those communities to reengage and talk with those kids and spend some time with them outside of the horrific circumstances that brought them together in the first place.”

State Police in Westmoreland County are still accepting donations to help with this year’s event. You can call the Greensburg barracks at 724-832-6485 for more information.

