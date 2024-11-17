Trading cards worth hunderds of dollars stolen from Walmart in Fayette County

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trading cards worth hundreds of dollars were stolen from a Walmart in Fayette County.
Pennsylvania State Police said they were informed about the theft from a Walmart in South Union Township on Saturday.
Walmart told them over $300 worth of trading cards had been stolen.
They identified the suspects who were seen driving a 2016 Honda LTD CRV.
Charges were filed for felony retail theft against two 36-year-old women from Uniontown.
