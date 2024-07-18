Hundreds gather to pay respects to firefighter killed in Trump rally shooting

FREEPORT, Pa. — Hundreds of friends, family and community members made their way to Laube Hall in Freeport to pay their respects to Corey Comperatore and his family Thursday ahead of a private funeral service Friday morning.

Comperatore is the man who was shot and killed while shielding his family from gunfire at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler on Saturday.

“On a field in Butler, Pennsylvania, a brave firefighter died,” said Donald Trump Jr. during his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

“We were millimeters away from one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history,” Trump Jr. said. “But, we did lose an American hero that day, we wish he were with us tonight, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family, his community and the nation that he loved.”

Comperatore was born in Natrona Heights and graduated from Freeport High School in 1992. He was an engineer at JSP International in Butler. He also served as the chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department in the early 2000s.

In a statement Thursday morning, the Comperatore family said Corey was a “friend to so many” people in the community.

They said in part – “Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world, through the support of our church and community, and most of all through the strength of god. We thank the countless people who have prayed for us throughout the past week. We deeply appreciate your kindness.”

“This support that has poured out from all over the world has been unprecedented for those of us in this region, but it’s fitting for Corey,” said Comperatore’s pastor, Jonathan Fehl of Cabot Methodist Church. “I have to think that Corey would have really been loving this. He knew that he was a big deal, and it’s a shame that the rest of the world had to learn it this way.”

A GoFundMe set up for Comperatore’s daughter has raised more than $1.2 million as of Thursday evening.

The funeral Friday at Cabot Methodist Church is private, but more than 500 fire trucks could be a part of the funeral procession.

Local leaders say they expect many people to line the route.

