Hundreds of people attend intellectual disability awareness event in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of organizations helped bring awareness to intellectual disabilities and autism at an event in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

More than 500 people showed up to learn from 30 organizations at the Inclusion Express event at the Westmoreland Mall.

The event featured activities, giveaways, music and more.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to have fun while doing good.

“One of the best events for the community, we have a great turnout this morning, a lot of people here doing a lot of great things, spreading awareness and just having a great time,” said organizer Eric Knoll.

This event has been going on for more than 10 years.

