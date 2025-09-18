Hybrid vehicle battery explodes after car catches fire inside Pittsburgh auto repair facility

PITTSBURGH — A hybrid vehicle caught fire inside an auto repair facility in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood late Wednesday, leading to the car’s battery exploding.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 50 block of 38th Street at around 11 p.m.

Officials said a hybrid vehicle inside the building caught fire, which caused the lithium-ion battery to overheat, ignite and then explode.

Crews on scene were able to contain the fire to just the vehicle. The hazmat team responded and safely disposed of the battery.

No injuries were reported.

