PITTSBURGH — The HOV lanes on I-279/579 will remain closed through Thursday morning’s commute.

That’s because, according to PennDOT, crews are working to repair a damaged gate.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes.

PennDOT plans to release an additional update about the HOV lanes on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group