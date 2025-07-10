I-79 lane restrictions set in Allegheny County for roadway patching

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Lane restrictions have been set for part of Interstate 79 in Allegheny County so crews can restore the roadway.

PennDOT officials say I-79 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic and shifted onto the shoulders in Robinson and Kennedy townships Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The changes will be in place between the Interstate 376 Airport/Pittsburgh (Exit 59/AB) and the Route 60 Moon Run/Crafton (Exit 60 A/B) interchanges.

Officials say this is for concrete roadway patching, part of a $14.97 million highway restoration project that began in April 2024.

Work includes concrete pavement patching, guide rail and cable barrier replacement, highway lighting and signing updates, drainage work, pavement markings and other activities on I-79 and ten ramps and six ramps.

The prime contractor is Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc.

