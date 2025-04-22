I-79 ramp in Robinson Township to close overnight on Wednesday

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy I-79 ramp will close Wednesday night, weather permitting.

PennDOT officials say the ramp from southbound Interstate 79 to Route 60 South/Crafton (Exit 60A) in Robinson Township will close from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The closure is so crews can conduct lighting inspection work.

Ramp traffic will be detoured along he following route:

Continue south on I-79

Take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit

Turn left onto West Main Street

Turn right onto the ramp to I-79 north toward Erie

Take the Route 60/Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) exit

This work is part of a $14.97 million highway restoration project that began in April 2024.

