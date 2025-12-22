I-79 shoulder restrictions continue in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT announced that shoulder restrictions on Interstate 79 and associated ramps in Allegheny County will continue on Monday, weather permitting.

These restrictions are set to occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through mid-January to facilitate shoulder backup and grading work on both directions of I-79 between the I-376 and Crafton/Moon Run interchanges and the ramps at the Route 60 Moon Run/Crafton interchange.

The upcoming shoulder work is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve road safety in the area. Work zone restrictions will remain in effect through mid-January, with crews actively working to enhance highway infrastructure.

Notably, there will be no work conducted during the holiday period on Dec. 25 and 26, as well as on Jan. 1 and 2, allowing for clearer traffic flow during these busy travel days.

PennDOT encourages drivers to stay alert and plan for potential delays during the construction period.

