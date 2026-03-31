‘I didn’t shoot first’: 16-year-old charged with shooting 14-year-old in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old is facing charges after police said he shot a 14-year-old in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Monday night.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 500 block of Rosedale Street at 7:30 p.m. for reports of two StopSpotter alerts indicating that 15 rounds were fired.

Officers found the 14-year-old shot in the thigh. He was taken to a hospital after officers applied a tourniquet. He was last listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the incident started with a gathering of ten teens in the street.

According to the criminal complaint, police caught up with Jaison Martin a few streets over after running from officers.

Police paperwork stated Martin stopped, threw a gun on the sidewalk and uttered to officers, “I didn’t shoot first,” claiming self-defense.

According to the criminal complaint, Martin told police that he feared for his life and said he had a green beam pointed at his head.

Martin told officers he was 16 years old and had just been released from jail.

Police said that video they obtained showed Martin firing in the direction where the victim was standing when he was shot.

Martin is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into a structure, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.

Court documents show that Martin’s bail was denied. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

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