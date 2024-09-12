‘I was in tears’: Families react after school evacuated due to unknown man reported inside

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of students were bussed to a safe location to meet their parents after police said a masked man was spotted inside Pittsburgh Carlamt PreK-8 Wednesday morning.

“Terrible. I was in tears. I was uncontrollable. This is my grandson. I love this boy,” a grandfather told Channel 11.

That’s the feeling he had when he heard that his grandson’s elementary school was being evacuated.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 evacuated after masked man reported inside building

He, like the hundreds of parents and grandparents who arrived at the Brookline Rec Center today, felt relief as soon as the buses arrived.

The man and his grandson left the center, hand in hand.

“When I saw him get off and go into the building, that was a relief right there. But holding his hand right here, that’s much better,” he added.

One mom told Channel 11 that when she first received the message about the school being evacuated, it said not to come to the school.

However, her instinct told her otherwise.

“I want the police to do their job and have their space and time, but at the same time I couldn’t wait, so I went to the school,” she said.

She too felt a sense of calm after reuniting with her son.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group