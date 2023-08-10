IKEA reaches $13.5M settlement in child suffocation case

PHILEDELPHIA, Pa. — A settlement has been reached over an IKEA dresser made for children’s bedrooms that killed a toddler after her head became entrapped in a drawer.

Personal injury law firm Feldman Shepherd represented the family of the 18-month-old Lyla Moss, who died in 2017, and said it secured a $13.5 million settlement.

The law firm says Lyla died after her head and neck became entrapped in a drawer cutout of an IKEA STUVA wardrobe — a product made specifically for use in children’s bedrooms. They say she opened the bottom drawer and likely fell, causing the drawer to close.

The law firm claims that during litigation, “testimony about the hazard analysis conducted by an IKEA design team demonstrated an awareness that the cutout presented an entrapment hazard.”

“Children should be safe in their own bedrooms. Whether it is children’s furniture, sleeping products or toys, manufacturers must conduct a hazard analysis to ensure their products are safe,” attorney DAniel Mann said. “When the design process breaks down, avoidable tragedies such as the death of Lyla Moss are a result. We hope that the resolution of this claim brings the family some closure following this unspeakable tragedy.”

The STUVA wardrobe is no longer sold in the United States.

Feldman Shepard has represented several other families whose children died when IKEA’s MALM dresser tipped over, securing over $100 million in settlements.

Channel 11 reached out to IKEA for comment, but has not gotten a response.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group