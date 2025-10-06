Illegal inhalant products seized from Indiana County stores, officials say

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A targeted enforcement operation launched in Indiana County, aimed at stores selling illegal inhalant products.

Known as Operation Rocco, the initiative focused on stores in Indiana, Blairsville and Center Township where nitrous oxide was being sold, according to the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office.

The operation resulted in the seizure of nitrous oxide from several stores, officials say. Charges related to the seizures are expected to be announced soon.

​“We seem to have a new ‘vape’ store popping up almost every week,” said District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. “Many of these stores are walking a tightrope of legality with what they are selling. We simply will not stand by and allow these store owners to put our children at risk. We attempted to use the Consumer Protection Act in civil court to help business owners understand what is legal and what is not. While many worked along with us to comply with the law, several have balked at our efforts. We will utilize the laws in Pennsylvania to target any store selling illegal items and putting our children at risk.”

Nitrous oxide has legitimate medical and culinary uses, but it is illegal in Pennsylvania when sold for intoxication purposes, officials say. The substance is often misused as an inhalant known as “whippets,” leading to a significant increase in related deaths.

Nitrous oxide has become more common in certain stores, being presented as a lawful intoxicant, officials say, adding that a young man from Indiana County died partly because of the inhalant being sold and misrepresented to him.

