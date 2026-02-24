‘I’m just excited to show off the city’: Steelers GM Omar Khan eager for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine officially started Tuesday, and Channel 11 is in Indianapolis to bring you all the coverage.

The start of the combine marks the start of NFL Draft season, creating a buzz about the future.

Channel 11’s Jenna Harner spoke with Steelers General Manager Omar Khan, covering a variety of topics.

Khan told us he spoke with quarterback Aaron Rodgers just last week. While there’s no deadline on Rodgers’ decision to return, Khan did not expect the process to drag out like it did a season ago.

When it comes to hosting this year’s draft, Khan said he can’t wait for the rest of the world to get to know Pittsburgh a little more.

“You know, we’ve been talking about this for a long time. Pittsburgh’s such a special place. It’s unique. You know, where it’s going to be held, it’s pretty exciting. And it’s going to be great knowledge for the local people,” Khan said. “But I just can’t wait for my you know, I have lots of friends. I’m getting a ton of requests. I’m sure a lot of people are about passes, what’s going on, what to do. And I’m just excited to show off to city.”

The Steelers have the 21st overall pick.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group