Inappropriate content posted on Bethel Park website after hack

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park officials said their website was hacked on Thursday.

The Municipality of Bethel Park said inappropriate images were posted to the website without their authorization.

They contacted the hosting company to remove those images.

“The security of our site is our top priority, and we are implementing measures to ensure that this does not happen again,” officials said.

The municipality apologized for any distress the situation may have caused.

