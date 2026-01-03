Eastbound lanes of Parkway East reopen after crash

PITTSBURGH — Part of the Parkway East in Pittsburgh has reopened after a crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-376 closed between the on-ramp from Bates Street at the Oakland interchange and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel around 8:30 a.m., according to a PennDOT official.

All lanes reopened within an hour.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

