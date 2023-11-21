Local

Increased coyote sightings reported in parks, Pittsburgh Public Safety says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
A young girl was outside her house in Mesa, Arizona when she was attacked by a coyote Friday morning.

Coyote killed after 4-year-old child was bitten outside their house A young girl was outside her house in Mesa, Arizona when she was attacked by a coyote Friday morning. (tobiasjo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — There has been an increase in coyote sightings reported in parks in the City of Pittsburgh.

Last week, a dog was reportedly attacked by coyotes in Frick Park.

>> Dog reportedly attacked by coyotes in Frick Park

Pittsburgh Public Safety is reminding residents to keep pets on a leash at all times to keep them safe.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers relieve Matt Canada of offensive coordinator duties
  • Recall alert: 95K Subarus recalled over loss of rearview image
  • 4 injured, gunman dead after shooting at Walmart in Ohio
  • VIDEO: Channel 11 speaks to family of 15-year-old Serra Catholic cheerleader killed in school van crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read