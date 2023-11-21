Increased coyote sightings reported in parks, Pittsburgh Public Safety says

PITTSBURGH — There has been an increase in coyote sightings reported in parks in the City of Pittsburgh.
Last week, a dog was reportedly attacked by coyotes in Frick Park.
Pittsburgh Public Safety is reminding residents to keep pets on a leash at all times to keep them safe.
There have been increased sightings of coyotes in some of our City parks. Please remember to keep your pets on a leash at all times to keep them safe.— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 21, 2023
See more tips here from Animal Care & Control, Humane Action Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh Police ➡️ https://t.co/ewKSSfPRW7
