Dog reportedly attacked by coyotes in Frick Park

PITTSBURGH — A dog was reportedly attacked by two coyotes in Frick Park on Wednesday morning.

Animal Care and Control officers conducted an extensive search of Frick Park after an early morning report of a coyote attack. According to police, at about 8:30 a.m., workers from the Department of Public Works called in stating that a black dog was attacked by two coyotes.

The workers told officials they heard loud yelping in the woods before it went silent. Park rangers confirmed that coyotes are sometimes seen in the park.

“I don’t have any idea what a coyote looks like,” said Lisa Steindel.

Steindel walks her dog Louie in Frick Park almost every day and says she likely wouldn’t know if a coyote was near until it was too late.

“I would hope that if they confirm that something is here, they will post some signs so that we would know what to look for,” she added.

That’s why Steindel said if this incident is confirmed, then signage needs to be posted throughout the park.

“Who do we call if we see it? Who is it that we notify right away,” Stiendel said.

Parkgoers, we spoke with also said they want to know who to call and what to do if they see a coyote.

“The question is what are we supposed to do? Like I know what to do when I see a bear, you are not supposed to run, but what are we supposed to do when we see a coyote,” questioned Terry Steinberg.

What to do if you see a coyote:

· Make yourself look big - wave your arms and stomp your feet.

· Keep away from the animal.

· Don’t turn your back and maintain eye contact.

Police said they have not found the dog or coyotes, but they want people to keep their dogs leashed and be alert.

Officials say Park Rangers plan to meet with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group