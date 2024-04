BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A church in Independence Township, Beaver County has launched a new food pantry.

A member of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church took to Facebook to announce the food pantry, which is located in the church’s lower parking lot.

The grand opening and dedication will be held on May 5 after the 11 a.m. worship service.

