Indiana County man charged in shooting that injured teen

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Cambria County that injured a teenager.

Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua James McKendrick, 21, of Cherry Tree, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

McKendrick is being held at Cambria County Prison.

Police say witnesses recalled McKendrick waving a pistol around throughout Saturday evening while a group of friends was partying in the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue, Northern Cambria.

McKendrick and a 17-year-old reportedly began arguing over the gun being waved and pointed at several people.

The teen tried to grab the gun, but McKendrock would not let him, causing the gun to fire and hit the teen’s leg, police say. The teen was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

McKendrick reportedly fled but was found shortly afterward in Indiana, where he was arrested.

