Indiana County drug dealer sentenced to prison

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A drug dealer from Indiana County was sentenced to prison Friday.

According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr., Sterling Friel, 26, was sentenced to a minimum of 19 months and a maximum of five years in a state correctional institution.

Friel pleaded guilty to possession with intent to delivery 10 to 50 grams of cocaine, officials said. In June 2023, members of the Indiana Borough Police Department, Indiana County Drug Task Force and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office conducted a controlled purchase of narcotics.

“We will continue our aggressive investigations and prosecutions into drug trafficking within our county. Our task force continues to work with confidential informants, advanced technology and intelligence sharing throughout Western Pennsylvania. My best advise is stop selling that poison” said Manzi. “Our partners within the Indiana County Drug Task Force, including the Indiana Borough Police and Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, are committed to continuing the fight against drug traffickers. Their work makes our community safer.”

