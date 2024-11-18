Indiana County man accused of reckless endangerment for firing gun in unknown direction

CORAL, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots in Indiana County last week.

Pennsylvania State Police said Jeffrey S. Renwick, 46, was charged on Nov. 14 with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Police said at around 3:22 p.m., troopers were called to Cedar Street in the Village of Coral after receiving reports from neighbors that a man had exited a house and fired multiple rounds from a gun in an unknown direction.

No one was injured, but residents in the area began to shelter inside of their houses, police said.

Arriving units formed a perimeter after they discovered Renwick had gone back inside his house. There were multiple shell casings on the ground in the area.

Renwick spoke with officers through the window but refused commands to exit the house, police said. He left the home and was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m.

Renwick was taken to the Indiana County Jail. Bail was denied. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group